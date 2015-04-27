Home form crucial for Premier League survival, says Bruce

Hull City manager Steve Bruce knows their form at the KC Stadium will be crucial if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Bruce's men are a solitary point above the relegation zone, but play four of their last five matches at home.

Liverpool are the next visitors to Hull, on Tuesday, while Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester United will also make trips to a side boosted by a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace last time out.

"I am quietly confident we can get enough points at home to stay in this league," said Bruce on Monday.

"I have always said that our home form is going to be imperative. It is so difficult for any Premier League team to win away from home, we have got to hope our home form can stack up.

"It looks as if we need a couple of results. We've given ourselves a great chance [of survival], but we are still in the thick of it and have still got a lot to do.

"One thing we have to do is play well. When you play a big team you have to play well and defend well."

Bruce has no new injuries to contend with ahead of the Liverpool match and could welcome back Andy Robertson and Mo Diame after their time on the sidelines.