Hopefully we don't notice Mascherano's absence - Funes Mori

Ramiro Funes Mori is hoping Javier Mascherano's absence is not noticed as Argentina prepare to face Chile in their World Cup qualifier.

Mascherano will sit out Thursday's CONMEBOL fixture in Santiago due to suspension after picking up yellow cards in Argentina's qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia in November.

Funes Mori acknowledged the importance of Mascherano in the Argentina side, but said Atletico Madrid youngster Matias Kranevitter is an adequate replacement for the 31-year-old.

"[Mascherano] is so important. Hopefully we don't notice his absence," Funes Mori said.

"But we have an ample squad to fill that place. We knew the class of player that Kranevitter is.

"He's quick, he recovers well, he will help us. He has great intuition and is a great player."

Funes Mori, who moved to Everton from River Plate in the off-season, said playing in the Premier League has matured him as a player.

"You go through stages with games. You want to learn. And that is something that becomes permanent. I feel more mature," the 25-year-old said.

"At River I made mistakes and learnt a lot. I try to improve in every aspect and enjoy as much as I can with great teams and players.

"I am happy to have this continuity."