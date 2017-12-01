How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech

Former France head coach Raymond Domenech has encouraged old club Strasbourg to go to extraordinary lengths to stop Neymar on Saturday.

The Brazil star has scored in his last two Ligue 1 appearances, taking his tally for the season to nine goals, and looks to be in dangerous form ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Stade de la Meinau.

Domenech, who signed for PSG from Strasbourg as a player in 1981, believes Thierry Laurey's 17th-placed side might need to adopt some extreme measures if they are to contain the world's most expensive forward.

Speaking to Strasbourg's official website, he said: "It's a personal thing, it's down to each player. Me, against Neymar, I'd just think about sticking to him, showing him who I am, biting him, making things hard. But is it enough to halt such an armada?"

PSG are on a five-game winning run in the top flight and have conceded just twice in those matches, while Strasbourg have only managed one victory since October.

The champions are, unsurprisingly, heavy favourites to claim all three points and maintain their position at the top of the table and Domenech sees little reason to bet against them.

Asked if the hosts have any chance of springing a shock, he replied: "Categorically, no. It's a pipe dream."