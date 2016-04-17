Howe: Bournemouth did not deserve anything against Liverpool

Eddie Howe feels AFC Bournemouth did not deserve anything from Sunday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Two goals in the space of six minutes at the end of the first half from Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge saw Liverpool surge ahead, Bournemouth leaving it late to pull one back well into stoppage time via Joshua King.

Howe was pleased with his side's performance in the closing stages of the game, but believes they simply did not do enough before that to earn a draw.

"It was a difficult first half for us," the Bournemouth boss said at a news conference. "We did not play well at all in that period and as the home team, we did not get near their goal enough. We gifted them possession and the game got away from us.

"In the last 30 minutes we grew into the game and ended well with the goal. The subs made a real impact and if we had got the goal earlier, we could have maybe have made more of a contest of it.

"But I would not say we deserved anything, we conceded two soft goals."

Bournemouth sit 13th in the table on 41 points with four games to go, 11 points clear of third-bottom Sunderland, who have a game in hand.