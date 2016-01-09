Howe confirms deal agreed for Wolves striker Afobe

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the agreement of a deal to sign Wolves striker Benik Afobe.

Afobe was left out of the Wolves side for their FA Cup tie with West Ham after being reported to be on the brink of a £10million move to Bournemouth.

And, speaking after Bournemouth's 2-1 Cup win over Birmingham City, Howe said: "A deal has been agreed, there are still hurdles for us to overcome but we hope he'll sign in time for Tuesday night.

"He'll bring strength, power and hopefully goals. We'll be excited to see him for Bournemouth if the deal gets completed."

Afobe joined Wolves from Arsenal in January of last year and went on to score 13 goals for the Midlands club in the remainder of the season.

He already has 10 goals in all competitions this term and will look to continue his prolific form for a Bournemouth side battling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Bournemouth are four points above the relegation zone having gone three league games without a win.

Afobe is poised to become Bournemouth's second signing of the January transfer window following the loan capture of Roma's Juan Iturbe, who is still waiting for a work permit to come through.