Howe finds positives despite Villa defeat

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes Rudy Gestede's late winner for Aston Villa will teach his side to be more clinical after tasting defeat in their Premier League opener.

Despite dominating Saturday's first half at Dean Court, Howe's side failed to take their chances - Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh wasting the best of them.

Bournemouth's profligacy in front of goal was duly punished after the break as Villa upped their game, debutant Gestede stepping off the bench to snatch a 1-0 win with 18 minutes to play.

Howe was pleased with certain aspects of Bournemouth's display, but has challenged them to learn their lesson in their bid to beat the drop.

"In terms of the result definitely [it is disappointing], I thought in the first half we were outstanding," he said.

"I was very pleased with the display and all we were missing were the goals, and of course we got hit with a sucker punch in the second half with the set play.

"I think we've learned today what the Premier League is all about and how difficult it is going be if you're not clinical. There are plenty of positives from my perspective and of course a lot to work on.

"It is a really good taste for us, hopefully we've learnt that we can compete, we can play against the best sides and challenge them.

"I thought we pushed Aston Villa today on all levels, the players should go home full of confidence but deep down knowing we want to win and compete."