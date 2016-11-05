Howe frustrated after Bournemouth surrender initiative

Eddie Howe cut a frustrated figure after Bournemouth surrendered an early lead to lose 2-1 against 10-man Sunderland, who had not won in the Premier League this season.

Dan Gosling's 11th-minute opener set the hosts up for what should have been a routine home win, but Victor Anichebe ended his 546-day goal drought to level matters before the break.

When Steven Pienaar saw red with 30 minutes remaining, the Cherries laid siege to Jordan Pickford's goal, but could not find a way through.

And they were made to pay when Adam Smith fouled the lively Anichebe in the box, with Jermain Defoe converting from the spot to inflict Bournemouth's first home league defeat since the opening-game loss to Manchester United.

"We were in total control at 1-0, but we stopped being as progressive as I would have liked and they found a way back into the game," Howe told BBC Sport.

"We didn't deal with Victor Anichebe particularly well, especially for the goal, but we created some gilt-edged chances and it is frustrating they didn't go in. Their keeper played well, so credit to him.

"We believe in what we do. It is a tough league, so we focus on the next match."

Howe's side are now winless in three following the 6-1 win over Hull City and sit 12th in the table.