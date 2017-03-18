Howe hails back-to-back wins but does not feel safe yet

Eddie Howe insists Bournemouth do not feel safe yet despite taking a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for another season with a 2-0 home win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Striker Benik Afobe forced an own goal from Alfie Mawson in the first half before scoring with 18 minutes remaining to seal victory.

Bournemouth are now nine points clear of the bottom three in 11th place having recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time in over a year, thrilling Howe, who also stressed there is much work still to be done.

"We knew the importance of the two games - the West Ham game and the Swansea game," he said to BT Sport.

"The win against West Ham gave us a real boost and we carried that forward here.

"We are not feeling like we are safe or achieved anything yet – there is still a long way to go. The target we set at the start of this season was to improve on last season and we haven't done that yet.

"But there are pleasing signs that the team is finding its confidence and rhythm and that we can go on to achieve good things this season. We want to continue to improve.

"The players have got outstanding attitudes. They have been on a real journey at this club and they never forget that. It is a really great win."

Afobe added: "For me doesn't matter [if I was awarded the first goal]. It is about the team.

"We have got back-to-back Premier League wins and now we can enjoy the international break and look forward to Southampton. All round, we are happy.

"Only six months ago I was not used in some games. I had to keep working hard and this is the first time this season I have started three games in a row. I have to keep working hard and when called upon score some goals and help the team."

Swansea, meanwhile, remain only one place and three points clear of safety with just nine matches left in their season.

The visitors only managed one shot on target in the whole match, leaving Paul Clement bemoaning a fourth consecutive away defeat.

Clement said: "It wasn't good enough. For periods we were OK but as soon as they scored we just didn't turn up. Bournemouth were more clinical and we have to rebuild and go again now.

"We have two home games now - Middlesbrough and Tottenham - that we need to win. We have come a long way in a short amount of time and with nine games to go I have still got a lot of belief we can do it.

"We don't expect to be mid-table at this point, all the teams are fighting hard and it will go until the very end."