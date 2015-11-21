Howe rues lapse in concentration

Eddie Howe blamed a lack of concentration as AFC Bournemouth threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Swansea City in the Premier League.

Goals from Joshua King and Dan Gosling put Howe's side 2-0 ahead inside 26 minutes at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, but they were unable to retain their advantage.

Swansea's fight-back began two minutes after Gosling's strike as Andre Ayew halved the deficit, and they were level before the break thanks to Jonjo Shelvey.

Bournemouth – who have not won in seven matches – continued to push for a winner in the second half but it failed to materialise, leaving Howe pleased and frustrated at the same time.

"I am very, very proud of our players today," he said. "We were excellent right from the start and deservedly got the two goals.

"But when you go two goals up in game you expect to win it. The result is all important.

"But some of our football, against Swansea who usually dominate possession here, has made me very proud."

He added: "The only disappointing thing from us today was that when we scored our second they had two chances and then scored so soon after.

"I don't know if that was due to a lack of concentration on our part or whether Swansea just reacted well to the goals they conceded. But that's all things that we can learn from."