Howe: Swansea a benchmark for Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to emulate Swansea City in their bid to become an established Premier League team.

Swansea were on the brink of extinction and almost relegated to the Conference in 2003, before climbing to the Premier League just eight years later.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a similar feel-good story, with the club also falling on hard times financially and Howe pulling off a great escape to maintain the club's League Two status in the 2008-09 season.

Roll on six years and Bournemouth are about to embark on their first season in the Premier League, and Howe is hopeful his side can earn similar plaudits to Swansea for their attractive brand of football.

"We have analysed a lot of the clubs that have got promoted and what they have done and how they have gone about their work," Howe said.

"There’s never one route to take or way that works - we have tried to follow our principles, more importantly than anyone else's.

"I would say we are more related to Swansea than anyone else with the style of our football.

"That's not to say we have followed their blueprint but there are similarities between the two clubs, especially with their history and ours. Hopefully we can emulate what they have done."