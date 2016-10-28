Howe wants Cherries' away form to blossom

Eddie Howe wants Bournemouth's trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday to mark a turnaround in his team's indifferent away form.

The Cherries sit tenth in the Premier League after a four-game unbeaten run, but are yet to win away from the Vitality Stadium this season.

A trip to Middlesbrough offers an opportunity to change that, with all but one of the promoted team's seven points having been earned away from the Riverside Stadium.

And Howe has urged his team to rediscover their knack of picking up wins on the road.

"We want to continue to improve and better our last performances," he told a media conference.

"It'll be a tough game at Boro but we've been playing well.

"Last season we did well away from home, but struggled at home. This season, although it is still early, it has been the reverse.

"But it's in our hands and we can change it."

Howe revealed Andrew Surman has recovered from illness and Junior Stanislas faces a late fitness test.

The manager is looking forward to pitting his wits against opposite number Aitor Karanka again after last facing off in the second tier.

"I remember we had many solid battles in the Championship and it was an interesting rivalry.

"I remember they were unfortunate not to be promoted when we were, they did it the hard way and deserved it last season.

"They haven't won at home, but they got a good point against Arsenal in a game they could have won – that'll be a boost for them.

"I think it's early stages to read a lot into what's happened so far, it's still early steps and I'm expecting a tight game," he added, referring to Middlesbrough's indifferent form so far upon their return to the top flight.