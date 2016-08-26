Howe wary of Benteke threat

Eddie Howe is expecting a physical challenge from Crystal Palace and their new signing Christian Benteke when he takes his Bournemouth team to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Bournemouth have lost both of their opening two Premier League games, to Manchester United and West Ham, and Howe accepts Palace away represents another stiff challenge for his players.

Speaking at his Friday news conference, he said: "We had two tough games against them last season.

"There wasn't much between us and them in those games. They have recruited well so we know they will be organised and difficult to beat.

"Every game in this league is so tight and there doesn't tend to be much between the sides - one moment can change a game.

"We've been on the wrong end of that twice already this season, so we need to make sure we are on the right side come Saturday. We have to make sure our best selves turn up to the game."

Palace splashed an initial £27million on bringing Benteke from Liverpool last week and Howe is a fan of the Belgium international.

"Benteke is a good player," he added. "He brings a physical perspective and a different dynamic. He is well known to us.

"But they have other good players. Crystal Palace have recruited well and we're expecting a physical challenge - it will be a tough game for us."