Howedes does not fear Muller

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes is adamant he does not fear Thomas Muller ahead of Friday's Bundesliga encounter with Bayern Munich.

Muller endured a difficult Euro 2016 campaign as he failed to find the net, but he showed what he is capable of in the 3-0 win over Norway, scoring twice and setting up his side's other goal.

Nevertheless, Howedes has stressed his Germany team-mate's return to form does not give him sleepless nights.

"I do not fear Muller," Howedes told Bild.

"It's not like I am playing against him by myself.

"But we all know Bayern are the best team in Germany. We have to put in a much better performance than against Eintracht Frankfurt ."

Muller, meanwhile, has promised Howedes he is in for a difficult game on Friday.

"Benedikt and I have been exchanging plenty of words over the past few days," Muller added.

"I can only say that we have big plans for Friday. It will not be easy for him.

"I never doubted my finishing skills. There are always moments where things don't work out. But I am calm and confident again."