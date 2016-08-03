Hoyos named new Bolivia coach

Bolivia have appointed Angel Guillermo Hoyos as the new national team coach, succeeding Julio Cesar Baldivieso.

Baldivieso was relieved of his duties following Bolivia's Copa America Centenario campaign, where the side finished bottom of Group D without a point.

The 44-year-old was in charge for a total of 11 games as Bolivia coach, losing 10 and winning just one.

Hoyos comes in ahead of the South American World Cup qualifiers - which resume in September - with Bolivia sitting second last on three points from their first six games.

"We welcome Mr. Angel Guillermo Hoyos as the new technical director of #LaVerde," a statement from the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) read.

"With this selection we are confident in his ability, professionalism and we are confident we will get perseverance, effort and work all the way from the lower divisions, one of the many ways that meet the objectives we have.

"We feel that we have chosen the ideal person."

Hoyos, 53, was most previously in charge of Jacksonville Armada in the United States, and the Argentinian has previously worked with Spanish giants Barcelona.