Huddersfield appoint David Wagner as new head coach

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Borussia Dortmund II boss David Wagner as their new head coach.

The 44-year-old former USA international spent over four years in charge of Dortmund's second squad and had been linked with joining Jurgen Klopp's new coaching team at Liverpool.

But Wagner has instead taken charge of Championship side Huddersfield, who sacked Chris Powell this week after he had guided the club to only three wins from their first 15 league games.

The length of Wagner's deal has not been announced and he will not officially begin his role until Monday, meaning academy manager Mark Lillis will take charge for the derby clash with Leeds United on Saturday.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle hopes to see Wagner replicate Dortmund's entertaining playing style at the John Smith's Stadium.

He said: "David's football philosophy is directly in line with that of the club; he fits for what we need.

"It is new departure for us. He will be head coach; he is the club's first from outside the UK and Ireland and he brings a new approach and new ideas.

"In his own words, and as we hope will be seen in practice, his playing style echoes the one that has brought Borussia Dortmund such success over the last five years.

"Although the players are different, there are few fans who have watched that style in action and not found it enthralling to watch. I believe that will excite our fans.

"He also understands and believes in the club’s plan of producing and developing its own players. That was a major part of his job in charge of Borussia Dortmund II."