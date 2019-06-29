Huddersfield bring in Colin Bell as assistant head coach

Huddersfield have appointed Colin Bell as assistant head coach.

Bell joins Jan Siewert’s backroom staff from his post as head coach of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team.

The 57-year-old, who previously coached in Germany for 23 years, replaces Andreas Winkler, who left the Sky Bet Championship Terriers on Friday.

Town boss Siewert told the club website: “I’m so happy to be able to welcome Colin to Huddersfield today.

“He has a fantastic reputation in Germany as a top-quality coach, that he’s really earned. He’s been a head coach, a supporting coach and the head of academies at very high levels and can offer us so much.

“We first met when he was at TuS Koblenz and he was a big help to me early in my coaching career. We’ve kept in touch ever since and I’m delighted he has accepted the offer to come and help us here at Huddersfield Town.”