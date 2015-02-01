Huddersfield's Smith discharged from hospital

Smith was air-lifted to Leeds General Infirmary after sustaining a head injury while attempting to prevent Leeds United striker Billy Sharp from scoring a late winner as his side lost 2-1 in Saturday's Yorkshire derby.

He required lengthy treatment on the pitch before leaving the field on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask.

Having been taken to hospital by helicopter, his condition was later described as "stable".

On Sunday, Huddersfield confirmed that Smith had returned home.

"Tommy Smith has been discharged & is now home. #htafc is looking forward to seeing him back in action once he gets the full all-clear!" a post on their official Twitter account read.