Huddlestone pens new Hull deal

Tom Huddlestone has signed a new two-year contract with Hull City.

The former Tottenham midfielder has been at the club since 2013 and made 47 appearances in all competitions last season as Hull secured an immediate return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Huddlestone's deal keeps the 29-year-old at the KC Stadium until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

He told the club's official website: "It's an exciting time in the club's history and I'm delighted to be a part of it.

"My three years here have been a rollercoaster really with FA Cup finals, Europe, relegation and then promotion, but I believe there is a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years."

Hull kick off the new season at home to champions Leicester City.