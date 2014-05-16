Huddlestone: Win or bust in FA Cup final

Huddlestone believes if Hull were to beat Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final their feat would be remembered 'for decades' and he does not want to waste the opportunity.

Although Hull finished 12 spots behind Arsenal in the Premier League this season, Huddlestone does not believe Steve Bruce's side should go to Wembley with a sense that playing in the FA Cup final is enough.

"If we were to win a trophy then it would live on for decades to come," Huddlestone said on Thursday.

"There have been some unbelievable players over the years who have never been to an FA Cup final, so I count myself as lucky to be in this position.

"But there's no point getting there, though, if you're happy to take a runners-up medal.

"When you've got someone like the manager, who's won what he's won, telling you to grasp the chance and have no regrets, you take that on board.

"He's said that before you know it, you'll realise it's gone unless you take your chances.

"They don't come around often so grab it with both hands. It would genuinely be a dream come true for us all to win."

Huddlestone scored in Hull's 5-3 win in their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and the 27-year-old midfielder believes that experience will help against Arsenal.

"There was a bit of stage fright when we were at Wembley last time but we'll be better for that experience," he said.

"You only have to see how the players relished the stage in the second half of the semi.

"We know it's upon us now. We know this week is a massive one in our careers and the history of this club. There's a lot of excitement but equally we know we've got a job to do."

Hull have never played in an FA Cup final before, while Arsenal will be aiming to end a nine-year drought without a trophy on Saturday.