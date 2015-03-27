Hughes agrees new Stoke contract until 2018

Hughes told Stoke's official website: "I think it's exciting times for Stoke City; everyone can see there's more progress to be made and we want to see how far we can take the club.

"I came here 18 or so months ago and it's gone as well as I could have hoped - we've certainly kept progressing which is vitally important from my point of view.

"This season has been more difficult than last season due to circumstances, like injuries to key players, but we've still been very competitive and I believe we can do even better next season with a little bit more investment. Let's see how far we can go."