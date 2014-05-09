Hughes backs Odemwingie ahead of West Brom trip

The Nigeria international made himself unpopular in his time as a player at the Hawthorns after driving to Loftus Road on transfer deadline day in January 2013 to try and engineer a move to Queens Park Rangers.

A departure to Cardiff City followed, but his spell in south Wales failed to work out, and in January this year, Odemwingie transferred to the Britannia Stadium as part of a swap deal involving Kenwyne Jones.

Odemwingie has been an instant hit at Stoke, with six goals in 14 Premier League appearances, and Hughes gave little credence to the idea of resting him on Sunday in order to avoid a hostile reception from the West Brom faithful.

"Peter is an experienced player and he is used to playing under pressure," he said.

"There may well be some focus on his presence on the day, but you would like to think there would be some recognition from their supporters because he made a huge impact there.

"It didn't end in the manner he, or anybody else would have liked there, which was unfortunate.

"Not playing him won't come into my mind because of the reception he may get. He is playing well so he is firmly in my thoughts for the game."