Hughes: Crouch good enough for England

Crouch was an influential figure, scoring one goal and laying on another for Peter Odemwingie, as Stoke recorded a long-overdue away Premier League success with a convincing 4-1 triumph at Villa Park.

The win was Stoke's first on their travels in the league since August and lifted the club above Villa into 10th.

After the game, Hughes was invited to comment on the England prospects of Crouch, who has not represented his country since 2010 but boasts 22 goals from 42 international appearances.

Discussing whether the 33-year-old could yet make Roy Hodgson's FIFA World Cup squad, Hughes said: "Maybe people in charge are looking in different areas and maybe they think his time has come and gone, but if he was asked to go I'm sure he'd go. He wouldn't refuse the offer I'm sure.

"Peter is certainly an international-class player. He's scored goals at that level. He knows what's required.

"If anybody is wanting a view I can obviously give them a very positive one but whether or not we'll have that call I'm not sure."

Stoke have now scored seven goals in two games, after struggling in front of goal for much of the season, and Hughes was delighted to see Crouch hit the target on Sunday.

"He was outstanding (against Villa) and he has been all year," added the Welshman.

"The role that he has at times is a thankless task because at times this year we haven't had the support he needs but we're getting better in that regard."