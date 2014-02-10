Hughes eyeing 'something special' at Stoke

Hughes replaced fellow Welshman Tony Pulis at the Britannia Stadium last May and has claimed only six Premier League wins in his time in charge, although Stoke have beaten both Manchester United and Chelsea this season.

Stoke sit a mere three points above the relegation zone, but are just a point behind 10th placed Swansea City ahead of Wednesday's home clash with the Liberty Stadium outfit.

Former Manchester City and QPR boss Hughes is confident his side can stay out of trouble and is eager to take the club to the next level.

"I want to be here for a significant amount of time, if I can, to build something really special," Hughes told The Sentinel.

"This year was always going to be difficult and a season of possible highs and lows, but we will get through it, and be better for it too.

"It's about making sure we take care of our business.

"I don't think I've experienced, as a player or as a manager, so many teams so close together.

"If we play like I know we are capable of playing, like we did against Manchester United and how we approached the game against Southampton (in a 2-2 draw last Saturday), we will be fine.

"We want to push on to the top half of the table if we can."