Hughes unhappy with Marriner after Stoke are pegged back by Leicester

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes hit out at referee Andre Marriner after his side threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at the Britannia Stadium.

The hosts, who are still without a Premier League win in 2015/16, took an early lead on Saturday – Bojan Krkic marking his first league start since January with a calmly taken goal.

Jonathan Walters added a second soon after, but Leicester fought back after the interval courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez penalty and Jamie Vardy's fourth league goal of the campaign.

"I thought we were good value, but we failed to manage the key details of the game and unfortunately we've made a mistake for the penalty," said Hughes.

"I thought the foul was outside the area, but given the performance of the officials today I'm not surprised it was given as a penalty.

"First half we were fine and in decent shape though. At half-time I talked about recognising the key part of the game and not conceding and the importance of the next goal.

"We shouldn't have allowed that situation to develop, that was exactly what Leicester needed, and for the second goal we've maybe got a bit distracted by the referee again not officiating as he should have.

"Jonathan Walters is impeded two or three times, then we fail to clear the long ball and they score. We've asked the referee and he said he was trying to play the advantage.

"But we can't encourage the opposition and we did in the second half. If you give Leicester any inclination that they're still in the game then they'll get something."