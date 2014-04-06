Hughton calls for unity ahead of Norwich's 'biggest game'

Hughton saw his side beaten 1-0 by fellow strugglers West Brom on Saturday - Morgan Amalfitano scoring the only goal of the game 16 minutes in at Carrow Road.

The result moved West Brom level on points with Hughton's men - who remain firmly in the relegation mix-up, just five points above the bottom three, after the latest setback in a frustratingly inconsistent campaign.

Fulham are the side immediately below Norwich in 18th, making next Saturday's game at Craven Cottage crucial for both clubs.

"It's become, at this moment, the biggest game of the season. We've put ourselves in that position because (the match with West Brom) was a big game for us," said Hughton.

"The fact we were playing at home against a team around us in the division - (Saturday) was our biggest game.

"Next week now becomes our biggest game."

Sections of the Carrow Road support vented their frustration on Saturday as Norwich were beaten at home in the top flight for the first time in 2014.

Hughton has called on everyone at the club to stick together ahead of a tricky run-in, which sees matches against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal follow the Fulham fixture.

"We have to realise that we have a tough away game at Fulham next week and we have four other games before the end of the season," he added.

"We have to do as well as we can in those five games and get the points we need in those five games.

"I understand frustrations, it's normal, but we have to make sure we're all pulling in the right direction because it's us as a group and everybody who's going to get us the results we need."