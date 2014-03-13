Hughton 'disappointed' to be only black manager

Chris Powell's sacking as Charlton Athletic boss on Tuesday leaves Hughton as the only non-white manager in the pyramid's top 92 clubs.

And the situation has prompted Hughton to call on the Football Association (FA) and professional clubs to address the "disappointing void".

"To be the only black manager in the divisions is something that is really disappointing," Hughton said. "There's no doubt there is a massive imbalance in those from a playing capacity going through to management.

"There is a really disappointing void and it's our responsibility to make sure that changes.

"I have seen good strides made in general in involvement in football circles.

"What we have found is there are far more black and ethnic (minority) coaches involved at lesser levels - at grassroots level, associated with clubs, at academy level, at under-21 level - but those same percentages don't apply to first-team management.

"I have seen significant work done at other levels. It's good to see some of those balances a little bit more correct at other levels, but it's (now a case of) taking it to the next step, which is mainstream management.

"We all have a responsibility in the game to continue to work and to continue to evaluate why that is the case. That starts from the FA, from the football clubs themselves and the football environment."

Norwich travel to Southampton on Saturday for their latest Premier League fixture.