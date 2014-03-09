Hughton frustrated at missed opportunities

Norwich saw another two points slip away on Saturday when Jonathan Walters' penalty earned Stoke City a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road following Bradley Johnson's opener.

It was the latest in a line of recent disappointments for Hughton, who has seen his side win two of their last 14 league games to slip to just four points clear of the relegation zone.

The former Newcastle United manager went on to say Norwich are under greater pressure at Carrow Road, due to the fact they have won just twice away from home this season.

"We've missed big opportunities" Hughton said.

"We've had good performances away from home but didn't get the points which puts more pressure on our home performances and getting the wins at home.

"It's just feels frustrating at the moment because I felt that (Stoke) was a real good opportunity to get three points.

"I don't know what it will take this season (to survive). I know we're in with a group of teams and three points, which we should have got, would have taken us into a more comfortable position.

"I don't know what points it will take but I know every game we go into is three points at stake and we have to endeavour to try and get as many points as we can."

Hughton also had words of encouragement for under-fire striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who arrived in the close-season from Sporting Lisbon but has not scored since the opening day of the season.

"He's working hard enough for the team and I think it's a combination of a few things," he added.

"It's us making sure we're providing the opportunities to score, perhaps that little bit of a lack of confidence from the lad himself adjusting to this division.

"We've got to play our part and create more for him."