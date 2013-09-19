Hughton hoping for Norwich home comforts

Norwich have won just once in their opening four matches of the season, but are unbeaten in their last three home top-flight matches.

The last team to beat them at Carrow Road was Paul Lambert's side in May, but they have drawn with Everton and beaten Southampton at home this term, and Hughton hopes to build on that this weekend.

"The two home games we've had, we've been good," he said. "As with most teams, we've got new players who have got to settle in to the way we play, we're only four games in.

"We'll be tested this weekend but it's a game we have to look to get three points from.

"It's about trying to win football matches."

Hughton is expected to name Johan Elmander in attack, despite the Sweden international failing to score in his three appearances so far this season.

Elmander made his loan move from Galatasaray last month and is hoping to fire this weekend.

"I've enjoyed my few weeks at the club," he said. "The Premier League has improved a lot since I last played here.

"It's nice to come to our home and play there because you have all the support. It definitely makes a difference.

"Of course you always want to be winning games. We'd like to put in a better performance on Saturday."