Hughton 'immensely proud' after vital win

Robert Snodgrass scored the only goal of the match two minutes into the second half to give Norwich a first win in five Premier League matches and lift them to 14th in the division.

And Hughton, who has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, was delighted with the performance of his charges.

"I'm immensely proud," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "There's always a little bit of fear as we were in good form but without getting the results we deserved.

"We had a very committed side against a really talented Spurs side, but it was a win we deserved.

"It was about defending well and John Ruddy came out a couple of times, and our centre-halves were very good. We dug in really well."

The 55-year-old also insisted that the speculation over his job security had not proved a distraction in the build-up to the match.

"Being a manager is a very tough profession, and we have a lot of decisions to make, but the only thing on my mind this week was getting a win today," he added.

"We have a good set of lads here, and a club where we are all pulling in the right direction."