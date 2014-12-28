Hughton interested in Palace, Brighton roles

Palace are seeking a successor to Neil Warnock, who was dismissed on Saturday after a 3-1 defeat to Southampton left the club in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Rivals Brighton need a replacement for Sami Hyypia after he resigned earlier this month with the club languishing in the Championship's relegation zone.

Hughton, who has been linked with both roles, has been out of work since April after being sacked by Norwich City and the 56-year-old is keen for a return to management.

"On their own merits, they are both very good jobs," Hughton told Sky Sports.

"With Palace you have got a side that are in the Premier League and fared extremely well last season.

"They have had some difficult times of course of late, but they have showed some good form this season.

"Brighton have a wonderful structure and a wonderful stadium, new training facilities, and, of course, they are a side that have been very close to the play-offs in two previous seasons.

"Yes, they are both good jobs and I think any manager who is out of work at this particular moment would be interested."