Hugill and Lumley in line for QPR returns

QPR pair Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley are expected to return to contention for the home FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Mark Warburton has confirmed striker Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley are both fit after missing last week’s home win against Leeds due to unspecified injuries.

Defender Yoann Barbet (hamstring) is edging closer to his return to action and hopes to be back in full training next week.

Midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still out, while recent loan signing Jack Clarke could make his first start for the club.

Wednesday defender Liam Palmer could return to the squad following injury.

Palmer has yet to appear for the Owls this year due to an ankle injury sustained in last month’s home defeat to Cardiff.

Otherwise, Garry Monk is expected to choose from an unchanged squad with no new injury concerns following last week’s 5-0 hammering by Blackburn.

Fernando Forestieri (knee) is still out but midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after his straight red card against Blackburn was rescinded.