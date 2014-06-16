Hulk: Brazil not focused on Mexico revenge

The World Cup hosts face Miguel Herrera's side in their second game of the tournament in Fortaleza.

Brazil were denied a first Olympic gold medal in 2012 as Mexico sprung a surprise, winning 2-1 in the final in London.

That loss was avenged somewhat at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the group stages of that competition.

This clash should have much more meaning, however, Hulk - a goalscorer in the Olympic final but an injury doubt due to a thigh problem - insists the loss at Wembley will not be on Brazil's mind.

"In the Confederations Cup we tried to think only about winning the game and it will be the same this time," the Zenit striker said.

"If we think about revenge it could cause us problems."

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Oscar, who was also part of that silver-medal winning side, is anticipating another tough clash against the North American team.

"Of course I was very sad," Oscar said of the Olympic defeat.

"It is a medal that Brazil have never won and we lost the final. Mexico are a very good team. I just hope the Selecao, in the next Olympics (in Rio de Janeiro), can win gold.

"It (Tuesday's clash) will certainly be as difficult as last year. In the World Cup there is an extra desire to win and I hope we can do so again this time. Mexico are a very different side to Croatia. They play the ball out from the back well and are very good on the counter-attack."