Hull approach tempted Coleman

Wales coach Chris Coleman has admitted he had his "head turned" by an approach from Premier League side Hull City.

The 46-year-old led Wales to their first major finals since 1958 when they qualified for Euro 2016, and he guided them all the way to the semis in France.

Portugal ended their fairytale story in the last four, but Coleman's stock has risen considerably following his side's heroics against the likes of Belgium and Russia.

That brought attention from the Premier League with Hull having their approach for Coleman turned down after Steve Bruce's resignation.

Coleman insists he is committed to leading Wales to the 2018 World Cup, but acknowledged he had been tempted by the lure of the English top flight.

"If I didn't have the same feeling that I had in the last campaign, or since I took the job, if I didn't have the same hunger and desire, I would have gone somewhere else," Coleman told a media conference.

"In my industry if somebody comes calling, especially in the Premier League, then of course you do get your head turned a little bit, but the overriding factor for me was trying to qualify again and trying to go to a major tournament.

"I've still got the hunger for that and the desire, almost a desperation to do it again, having witnessed the scenes in the summer.

"I'm desperate to make sure that we do it again or give it our best shot.

"This will be my last campaign - I said that after the tournament. One more is enough for me I think.

"But at the moment, sitting here, I want some more.

"I want some more campaign football and I want some more tournament football."