Hull boss Grant McCann delighted with ‘big win’ at Barnsley

Hull boss Grant McCann praised the defensive discipline of his team after their 2-0 victory over fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Goals from George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter secured a valuable win for the Tigers, who ended a five-game losing run to leapfrog their hosts to 22nd in the table.

McCann said: “It’s a big win. The two-week break has probably come at the wrong time for us. I said how resilient we were defensively against West Brom and we had to do that again today.

“We know we’ve got goals in this team, we just need the belief and confidence. Our away form was good last year and we want to have that again this year.

“It was good to see us throwing bodies in the way and showing we didn’t want to concede against a Barnsley side that got a great result against Derby.

“They are a good pressing team so we had to be calm and composed. Our shape and structure behind the ball is the most important thing.

“If we can get that right, the front three can be effective. The impact from the substitutes was outstanding so it’s pleasing to see a whole squad effort today.”

There was a brief spell of pressure from Barnsley in the opening exchanges but the first real chances fell to Hull.

The ball was cut back to the edge of the Barnsley box for Richie Smallwood but he could not quite keep his volley down.

Josh Magennis was the next to have a go at goal. The Hull forward did well to create space for himself but his left-footed effort failed to hit the target.

The Tigers got the goal their domination deserved after 33 minutes. Brad Collins did well to stop Jasper Moon from turning into his own net but Honeyman followed up and clinically finished into the bottom corner.

The Tigers defended resolutely in the second period and in the 75th minute broke away to score a vital second.

Honeyman found Lewis-Potter on the right, and he coolly slotted home to secure Hull’s first away success since the opening game of the season.

Barnsley caretaker manager Joseph Laumann said: “Today is a big disappointment. It’s a missed opportunity to make a big step forward.

“We had a good first 15 minutes but after conceding we lost our rhythm. We put pressure on them in the second half but we were not decisive enough in the final third of the pitch.

“We looked a little bit tired at the end. We have got a lot of players coming back after the break. I’m sure we have the depth and quality to not be in the bottom three.

“We need to keep on going, we’ll have a couple of days off and then we’ll keep moving forward.

“I’m thankful for being in charge this week. I’m thankful for the trust from the boys and the great support from the fans.

“I don’t think about what is going to happen after we have the break, I have just been focused on this week.”