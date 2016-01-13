Hull City 2 Cardiff City 0: Bruce's men go second

Goals from Abel Hernandez and Sam Clucas helped Hull City move up to second in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the KC Stadium.

Steve Bruce's side have been in imperious form at home this season, and they were awarded a penalty after 39 minutes when Harry Maguire was hauled down in the box and Hernandez scored his 12th goal of the season from the subsequent spot-kick.

Hull carried the momentum of the goal into the second half, launching into attack from the kick-off, and they were rewarded with a second in the 51st minute.

Clucas, who was at the heart of much of Hull's best forward play, struck a shot that was blocked by Lee Peltier and he volleyed the rebound past goalkeeper David Marshall.

The win was Hull's seventh in their last eight league games and moved them five points behind leaders Middlesbrough, who have a game in hand, while Cardiff are seven points shy of the play-offs in ninth.