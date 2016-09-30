Hull City offer 'keeps changing' - Phelan

Mike Phelan has claimed that his wait to be named permanent Hull City manager is down to the club's owners altering terms of an agreement that has been in place for two weeks.

The 54-year-old was named caretaker manager following the departure of Steve Bruce in July and claimed to have received an offer to take the reins full-time before their defeat to Arsenal on September 17.

Despite being named Premier League Manager of the Month for August, Phelan is yet to be confirmed as Tigers manager, something he claims is out of his control.

"I am always confident that my future will be resolved," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Chelsea.

"There's a lot of speculation out there. My side of things is that we are still talking and we will continue to talk until it is resolved.

"What needs to be resolved is the terms of the deal. It keeps changing.

"One minute I think I've got something and the club are happy with and then the next minute it changes, so it's a case of thinking about all these new changes on the table and coming to a decision."

Hull have collected seven points from six games under Phelan, but they have already faced Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Premier League champions Leicester City, who were beaten 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium.

Another difficult task awaits at the weekend when they take on Chelsea, but Phelan is hopeful they can get a good result.

"We're serious about what we want to do," Phelan added.

"It's Chelsea up next, we want to perform and make sure we give them a good game. It's important to pick up points every game.

"It was difficult against Arsenal and Liverpool because our circumstances changed, but we want to be competitive on Saturday. Hopefully we can keep 11 players on the pitch and make that happen."