Hull hopeful of sealing deal for Maguire

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the KC Stadium throughout the close-season, with Hull seeing an offer reportedly in the region of £2 million rejected.

Bruce saw Maguire's talents first-hand last season as Hull overcame Sheffield United 5-3 in their memorable FA Cup semi-final clash.

And the former Manchester United centre-back has been suitably impressed by the one-time England Under-21 international.

Bruce told the Hull Daily Mail: "We like him. We tabled a bid which was rejected. I think we'll revisit it.

"We've watched him a lot over the last year and he's someone we've got an interest in. Let's see if we can get a deal done.

"There's a cap on how far we'll be prepared to go but that's the same for any player.

"I'm all for young British players and trying to give them a chance but with that comes a huge premium.

"In the old days you could get a League One player for £200,000. That's not the case anymore."