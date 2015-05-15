Hull midfielder Livermore suspended

Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore has been suspended by the Football Association (FA) and the club pending investigations into serious allegations regarding his off-field behaviour.

A brief statement from Hull on Friday read: "Following suspension by the FA the club has subsequently suspended Jake Livermore pending further investigations to be made by the FA and our own internal disciplinary procedures.

"The club is unable to make any further comment during this process."

Livermore – capped once by England – has played in all bar one of Hull's Premier League games this season, scoring once against former club Tottenham in November.

The 25-year-old's career has included loan spells at a host of clubs, including Leeds United and Derby County.

Hull, who face Livermore's old club Tottenham on Saturday, are third bottom of the Premier League and two points adrift of safety with two games remaining.