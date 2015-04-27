Humble Hazard thrilled with PFA honour

Eden Hazard said he aimed to increase his Premier League scoring power this season, after being named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

The Belgium international, 24, was crowned the best player in the English top flight by his peers, and was one of six Chelsea players in the Premier League team of the year.

Hazard said his personal success - he has scored 13 goals in 33 games - has helped contribute to putting Chelsea on the brink of re-claiming the league crown.

He remains one behind his 2013-14 tally of 14 league goals in 35 appearances.

"We are almost champions, maybe this is the key," the midfielder said, according to the Daily Mail.

"Last season we finished third and this season we have an opportunity to win the league. This has changed from last season.

"I continue like I did last season - I try to be the same. I try to score more goals than last season.

"Personally I have played a good season, I have been there in the big games and I scored a lot of important goals, this is why I'm better this season."

Hazard was modest in reception of the award.

"I'm very happy. One day I want to be the best and what I did this season is play very well, Chelsea played very well," he said.

"I don't know if I deserve to win but it is good for me.

"It is good, it is better to be voted by the players - they know everything about football. This is good. I'm very happy."