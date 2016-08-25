Humble Ronaldo hails team-mates following UEFA award

Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to praise his team-mates at club and international level for their part in him being named Best Player in Europe by UEFA on Thursday, and tipped Antoine Griezmann as a future winner.

Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo pipped club colleague Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann in the voting, putting the seal on a 2015-16 season that saw him score the winning penalty in the Champions League final and help Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

While Ronaldo is often portrayed as egotistical, he wasted little time in sharing the plaudits when he picked up his latest piece of silverware in Monaco.

Reflecting on winning the gong for a second time, Ronaldo said: "It's amazing.

"I wished to win tonight and I'm so proud. I have to say thank you to my team mates - Real Madrid and national - because they helped me a lot to win these trophies."

Ronaldo now wants to take the Ballon d'Or crown away from Barcelona's Lionel Messi, as he said: "I hope so, but let me enjoy first this trophy."

Asked whether last season was the best of his trophy-laden career, Ronaldo replied: "In terms of collective, probably yes.

"We won two amazing trophies. I can say yes. In terms of the collective, yes."

As Ronaldo basked in his glory, Griezmann was left to reflect on another near miss, having also been on the losing side against the Portugal star in both the Champions League and Euros finals.

However, Ronaldo is confident Griezmann's time in the spotlight will come.

He said: "As I said on the stage, he deserved to win this trophy. He lost two finals, so it was unlucky for him but I think he's a fantastic player.

"He's a good boy, he's my neighbour - he lives next to me - and he deserved it. But he will win for sure one day - I hope so."