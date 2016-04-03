Humility Charlton's greatest attribute - Ferguson

Bobby Charlton's greatest attribute is his humility, Alex Ferguson said ahead of Manchester United renaming an Old Trafford stand after their record goalscorer.

The South Stand at Old Trafford will be renamed the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand before United's Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.

Charlton won three league titles, the European Cup, the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in his storied career.

Ferguson - who led United to 38 trophies as manager of United - has developed a great friendship with Charlton since the Scot arrived at the club 30 years ago and has significant admiration for how humble the 78-year-old has remained.

"The great attribute of Bobby - and it's a great example to anybody who has been successful - is how he has kept his feet on the ground and retained his humility all his life," Ferguson told MUTV.

"The other thing about Bobby, which might surprise people considering the career he had as a footballer, is how shy he is.

"He's a very shy person and he might not like a lot of fuss, but what a solid human being and a person you would trust with your life."