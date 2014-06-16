Hummels calm after suffering 'knock'

The Borussia Dortmund defender limped off in a 4-0 Group G victory at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, having earlier scored Germany's second goal.

Thomas Muller helped himself to a hat-trick as Joachim Low's side capitalised on Pepe's red card in the first half to start the tournament in style, but there was concern over Hummels.

The 25-year-old is confident his knee injury is not serious, though, and is hopeful of lining up against Ghana on Saturday before a reunion with former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann and his United States side five days later.

"For me, it's just a knock, and I hope it stays that way," he told ARD.