Hummels calm after suffering 'knock'
Gerrmany international Mats Hummels has played down the injury he picked up in Monday's FIFA World Cup win over Portugal.
The Borussia Dortmund defender limped off in a 4-0 Group G victory at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, having earlier scored Germany's second goal.
Thomas Muller helped himself to a hat-trick as Joachim Low's side capitalised on Pepe's red card in the first half to start the tournament in style, but there was concern over Hummels.
The 25-year-old is confident his knee injury is not serious, though, and is hopeful of lining up against Ghana on Saturday before a reunion with former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann and his United States side five days later.
"For me, it's just a knock, and I hope it stays that way," he told ARD.
