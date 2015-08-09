Hummels pleased with Dortmund creativity

Captain Mats Hummels was pleased with the amount of goalscoring opportunities Borussia Dortmund managed to create in their 2-0 victory over Chemnitzer on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan found the net as Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Dortmund rarely shifted out of first gear as they conserved their energy for the start of the Bundesliga next weekend, but Hummels felt there were plenty of positives to be taken from the performance.

"In the first half we did very well," he said. "Chemnitzer struggled to get a shot on goal and we had chances to lead by more than 1-0. This is something that happens to us quite frequently.

"On the positive side, we came up against a deep-sitting opponent and managed to create some clear chances. That was a shortcoming in the past few years.

"In the second half we allowed the game to open up and Chemnitzer started to believe in themselves again.

"Roman Burki saved well from Anton Fink's wonderful shot and there were one or two other edgy situations.

"At 2-0, the win was sealed."