Hungary striker Priskin dedicates crucial goal to Fulop

Tamas Priskin dedicated his crucial goal against Norway to former Hungary goalkeeper Marton Fulop, who died this week.

Bernd Storck's men won 2-1 on Sunday to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in Euro 2016 – their first qualification for a major tournament since 1986.

Hungary were never really in danger after striker Priskin's fine finish into the top corner gave them a two-goal aggregate cushion after 13 minutes.

The 29-year-old acknowledged the scale of his side's achievement after the match and used the moment to pay tribute to Fulop, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 32 following a battle with cancer.

"My best goal? I think so yes," Priskin said to UEFA.com. "It was a very important goal and I would like to dedicate that goal to Marton Fulop, to my very good friend.

"It is a big, big thing for me and my team-mates also and I am very happy that we did this big thing. It is very important for my country so I am very happy."

Priskin felt the performances in the two games against Norway were the perfect culmination of an impressive qualifying campaign after they had suffered a surprise home loss to Northern Ireland in their Group F opener in September 2014.

"I think that shows that the team has a good character," he said. "After that game we played very compact. We didn't concede many goals so we were very good in defence and we won the important games.

"I am very happy that we played against a good side in this game and we reached our targets."