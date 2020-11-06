Hunt: Chiefs can't fix scoring problems the 'easy way'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says that the easy way to fix his side’s goalscoring issues would be to sign a new striker, but due to the club’s transfer ban he is forced to find an alternative situation while awaiting the return of Samir Nurkovic.

The Glamour Boys have struggled in front of goal this season, failing to score in their last three games which included a damaging 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in their MTN8 semi-final first leg clash last Saturday.

Chiefs are still without their top scorer from last season in Samir Nurkovic and while they do miss the striker, Hunt insisted that his side needs to learn to share the load and score goals from all over the park.

“The easy way is to say ‘right, let’s look for a striker and get him in’, but we all know the situation, we can’t do that,” Hunt, referring to the fact that Chiefs have been banned by FIFA from registering any new players until July 2021, told journalists.

“We’ve got three strikers and we’ve got to try use them as best as we can and find a way of creating opportunities a little bit better. That is easier said than done.”

“Even Pirates were struggling to score and suddenly got three against us, so these things can turn very quickly,” the Chiefs coach said.

“The most important thing is as long as we are creating opportunities, but we certainly need to be taking them. We have to do better in front of goal, wherever the ball lands. Obviously any team in the world is going to miss the man that scored the most goals for them last season. We have to get on with it, but spread the load a little bit, get goals from other areas.”