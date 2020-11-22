Hunt rues Chiefs' missed chances

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was left to rue his side's missed chances following their draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Siboniso Conco opened the scoring for Arrows from the penalty spot before Chiefs Leonardo Castro bagged a brace but Nduduzo Sibiya put Arrows back on level terms to earn his side a point.

The result saw Amakhosi dropped down to ninth place with five points from four games, while Abafana Bes'thende moved up to fifth place in the league standings with six points.

'I thought the first half we had some excellent opportunities, we had three, four great chances there we should’ve scored. But that’s been the story, you know we’ve scored one goal in seven games today was another set-piece,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'I’m talking from open play. You can see the reason, missed so many good chances. Then, I don’t know the decision was it a penalty, was it not a penalty it looked like it was a penalty. So, ja disappointed certainly.

'Yes, there you saw it I was spot on wasn’t I? You can’t be missing the chances with the goalkeeper like that in the first half and you saw once when we went 2-1 up we had good confidence but then we didn’t maintain it for the couple of minutes and we could’ve seen it out, we even created another one.

'Then it’s a typical South African game of football it goes ding dong backwards and forward and the control goes in the game. But we had some good opportunities so but we have to go another day.

'We shouldn’t be talking things like that. That should be a given for a football player or a football team so that’s something we don’t have but we need to get that.'