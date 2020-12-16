Hunt: We've got to eradicate our mistakes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side have to eradicate their mistake following their 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Another costly from Itumeleng Khune saw Matsatsantsa open the scoring through Bradley Grobler before Sipho Mbule guided the club to victory, while Amakhosi ended the game with 10 men after Philani Zulu was shown his marching orders with Lebogang Manyama scoring a consolation goal late in the second half.

The defeat saw Amakhosi drop down to 12th place on the log with six points from seven games, while SuperSport moved up to fourth place with 12 points, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five points.

'That we didn't win. We deserved to win. I thought we had so many chances, it was no problems. And then what we've had crept in and they're one nil up at half-time. When we could have been three or four to the good in the first half,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'And then we had unbelievable chances again and we didn't take them. But you've got to defend better and can't be committing the errors we committed.

'Ja, we had mistakes. But we've got to stick together and we've got to eradicate it.'

When asked about Khune's error in the first half that lead to the goal, Hunt said: 'We've got to really look at it and we'll go back and start again and look at the situation and take it from there.

'Ja, wé've had a few. We're certainly not having the rub of the green. But that's football. Sometimes you've got to work a little bit harder to achieve a little bit more. And as I said, at half-time we had three or four unbelievable chances under the crossbar and you get turned the other way around and that's football.'

The former Bidvest Wits coach admits that his side didn't have the best of starts to the new season but is hoping his side can turn their fortunes around.

'Ja, it is. You know, because of the situation. Once the season started with what the situation is and we come from an unbelievable situation and we've just got to knuckle down and try eradicate these things.'