Stamford Bridge’s volume can help Chelsea secure the Champions League football they crave and need

Chelsea showed incredible resilience to come from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1, and in doing so, got back on track in the league as they aim to return Champions League football to Stamford Bridge.

On a cold winter night, with the pre-match talk focused on the lack of signings and depth in the squad, those who were lucky enough to be at Stamford Bridge witnessed Enzo Maresca, ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, strengthen his claim as one of the best tacticians in the league. His calm demeanour and belief in the squad that has been assembled were evident throughout the game.

The Italian's second-half changes were key to his side's victory – particularly the introductions of Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu. Neto, once again, proved that when fit, he's one of the most devastating widemen in the league. It wasn’t just his goal, but also his power and relentless running that made a difference.

Nicolas Jackson doesn't look like scoring

Nicolas Jackson was able to run off a first half knock, but Chelsea might be minded to rest him soon (Image credit: Alamy)

After a weekend where Manchester City went up in smoke at the Emirates, losing 5-1 to Arsenal, and Newcastle stumbled at home to Fulham. Maresca's Chelsea showed they were more than just making up the numbers and took full advantage. Some observations you might have missed from watching the game on television:



This game highlighted the need for some support for striker Nicolas Jackson, who has now gone eight games without a goal. For large parts of the match, he was his usual pressing self, few strikers in the Premier League work harder than the Senegalese forward. However, he's had to carry the burden on his own for the last 18 months. He desperately needs rest, and it might be in the club’s best interest to now give him a break.

Cole Palmer's shot deflected off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the second half to secure Chelsea a 2-1 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackson was also fortunate not to suffer a hamstring injury. He landed awkwardly in the first half and immediately grabbed the back of his leg, with Marc Guiu hurriedly preparing to come on.



Fortunately, Jackson managed to get back on his feet and run it off. He’s willing, and the effort is clear for everyone to see, but it’s in his own interest, and the club’s if they can find a way to get him some rest before his luck runs out.

It was also telling in the first half that Chelsea created very little, and when the manager chose to make a change up top, he preferred Guiu over Christopher Nkunku. The French striker has scored 13 goals in all competitions, only Cole Palmer has more for the club – yet he wasn’t the first choice to come on when Jackson needed replacing.



That would have been a surprise to Nkunku who desperately wants minutes. Nkunku eventually came on and helped secure the win, but if there’s one criticism of Maresca, it’s the way he’s used the French forward. A section of the fans certainly feel that Nkunku deserves more than the cameo roles he’s been given.

Sections of fans at Chelsea feel Christopher Nkunku could be better utilised by Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea could be in business if they can get him playing a more significant role in the remaining games. With the transfer window now closed, it’ll be interesting to see how Maresca utilizes him going forward.

The good thing is when he was asked to come on he got ready immediately and came on which is a sign of someone wanting to make his mark.



The second half was one of the best Chelsea have produced all season. The bench was busy throughout, and the relay of information – a hallmark of Maresca’s coaching style since he's been here – was evident once again. For a team under pressure to win, the teamwork on the bench was admirable.

The atmosphere had improved slightly earlier in the season, but in the first half of this game, it was alarmingly quiet

On the pitch, they had their backs against the wall, and it was visible on everyone’s face, but they dug deep and secured the points. What was disappointing, however, was the quietness of Stamford Bridge.



The atmosphere had improved slightly earlier in the season, but in the first half of this game, it was alarmingly quiet. For a team still in with a chance of securing a Champions League spot, it got so quiet that West Ham fans started singing, "Is this the Emirates?"

Stamford Bridge was alarmingly quiet in the first half vs West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

I understand that when results are consistent, the atmosphere will improve, but if Chelsea are to get back to winning big things, they will need Stamford Bridge to be a fortress. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last night.

One of the highlights of the game came after the final whistle, when Chelsea players, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia, waited for Levi Colwill, who was mainly responsible for the West Ham goal, to first pull his shirt over his head before attempting to hug him as he made his way down the tunnel.



Colwill was one of the stars of the season’s early games, so it was heartwarming to see his teammates sharing a light moment with him after the incident, showing support before hugging him into the tunnel. Winning quietens the noise, and this victory will likely shift the focus away from the recently concluded transfer window and back to the push for a top-four finish.

You can only imagine what the narrative would be on Colwill had Chelsea lost the game 1-0. In the end not many will remember his error and he would have been delighted with the way his teammates backed him in the end.