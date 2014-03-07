Hyypia: Bayer can emerge from slump stronger

After leading the challenge to topple Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in the first half of the season, Leverkusen have only won twice in their last eight league matches, a run that leaves them 22 points behind the defending champions.

Hyypia has watched his side lose their last five games in all competitions and he received a vote of confidence from the club's board earlier this week.

Rather than focus on the negatives of their recent form slump, the Finn is hoping to use it in a positive way to make him and Leverkusen stronger for the rest of the campaign.

"This is a good challenge for us to show we are strong," the 40-year-old said.

"My coaching career has not been very long and this is the first time that I'm stuck in such a situation.

"Of course I've asked many people for advice as to what I can do.

"I want to develop myself and without this situation that development would progress slower."