I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes

Manchester City defender Danilo concedes he is "missing" Real Madrid after departing the Spanish champions for the Premier League.

The Brazilian right-back spent two seasons in Madrid without ever establishing himself as first choice, with Dani Carvajal the preferred option.

After making just 17 appearances in LaLiga last season, the former Porto and Santos man joined City in a deal reportedly worth £27million and is once more having to be content with a squad role.

But his situation in Madrid does not appear to have affected his feelings towards the club, with the 26-year-old admitting he misses the Spanish capital after winning back-to-back Champions League titles.

"The truth is that I am missing Madrid," Danilo told Cadena SER.

"I spent two incredible years winning important things and people always treated me very well. But you have to turn the page."

Danilo's arrival has coincided with City's wonderful start to the Premier League season, with Pep Guardiola's men sitting five points clear of Manchester United and Tottenham after nine games.

Although they have been excellent going forward, he would still be happy to see Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the blue jersey, however unlikely that may be.

"We have a very good squad," he said. "But it's everything to improve. Messi is great. Of course, I would play with him, he is the best."